L&K Saatchi & Saatchi hires Debanjan Basak as executive creative director

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Debanjan Basak as its executive creative director. He will be based in Gurugram and report to Rohit Malkani, Jt. national creative director at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

With over 15 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry, Basak brings with him a wealth of expertise across brand building, copywriting, storytelling and digital marketing. Prior to joining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Basak was with Havas India as a group creative director. His earlier stints include Contract Advertising, Dentsu Creative, and Percept.

Basak has developed communication for brands such as Ikea, Netflix, Bata, Carlsberg, Reckitt, Amul Innerwear, Platinum Guild International, Hindustan Times, Maruti Suzuki, Shell Lubricants, Westside, Toyota, and more.

Commenting on the development Malkani said, “Good things come to those who wait, and I am certainly hoping the adage proves true with Debanjan (Debu). His hire comes after a long hiatus, and we are excited to have him on board. Debu belongs to a rare tribe of young creative leaders who combine new-age thinking with technology and culture. His passion for crafting and polishing communication across mediums is commendable. He garnishes all of this with a lop-sided grin and humaneness that is endearing. We can’t wait for him to add muscle to an already buoyant Delhi office.”