L&K Saatchi & Saatchi onboards Samir Shanbhag as Business Head and EVP

In his new role, Samir Shanbhag will spearhead brand and business solutions' development and lead overall business efforts.

By  Storyboard18Aug 31, 2023 11:42 AM
Before joining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Samir Shanbhag was with Rain Creative, Dubai where he was part of the founding team and instrumental in establishing Rain as an independent creative agency.

Publicis Groupe's L&K Saatchi & Saatchi (LKSS) has appointed Samir Shanbhag as its business head and executive vice president. Based at the agency's Mumbai office, he will report directly to Paritosh Srivastava, chief executive officer of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide.

With almost three decades in the ad and marketing industry, Shanbhag will spearhead brand and business solutions' development and lead overall business efforts. His appointment further strengthens the Groups' Power of One vision, bringing integrated brand experiences and accelerating growth for clients.

Before joining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Shanbhag was with Rain Creative, Dubai where he was part of the founding team and instrumental in establishing Rain as an independent creative agency. He also worked with Ogilvy and Contract in Mumbai and DDB, Dubai. Notably, he was part of the team that won India's first Gold Lion for direct marketing at Cannes for ICICI Children's Growth Bond in 2002.

Throughout his career, he has worked on diverse brands in categories like snacks, beverages, dairy, hair care, banking, insurance, financial advisory, travel, and logistics. Samir has experience across disciplines such as advertising, direct marketing, CRM, digital, and social media.

Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide India said, "This year has been marked with great business wins and campaigns, making it remarkable for us. Samir's rich experience in building and growing brands makes him a valuable addition to the leadership. Having been an entrepreneur, he understands the value of client partnerships and how critical is growth and its impact on people and business stability. With Samir now onboard, I believe that the leadership at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is stronger than ever, ready to provide powerful and effective solutions to our clients."

Shanbhag added, "I am excited to embark on this journey with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi which is driven by the ‘Nothing is Impossible’ philosophy. The growth demonstrated in both business and quality of work over the past few years serves as a testament to this belief. I am confident that we will continue to build upon these success stories, leveraging the ‘Power Of One’ for our clients. I look forward to contributing to the agency’s growth and reputation.”


