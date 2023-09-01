comScore

Mahindra Group’s Sonam Pradhan quits to join Kellogg’s

Sonam Pradhan has had stints at Madison Communications and Mindshare.

By  Storyboard18Sep 1, 2023 10:17 AM
Sonam Pradhan, whose experience ranges across FMCG, BFSI, automotive, uber luxury brands, consumer durables, online pharmacy startups, entertainment parks and logistic solution brands, started her career at Madison Communications as media planning manager.

Sonam Pradhan, who led Mahindra Group as integrated media and advertising head of automotive division, has moved on from her role. She is all set to join cereal breakfast company Kellogg’s.

Pradhan, whose experience ranges across FMCG, BFSI, automotive, uber luxury brands, consumer durables, online pharmacy startups, entertainment parks and logistic solution brands, started her career at Madison Communications as a media planning manager. Then she moved to MEC and at Mindshare she held the role of a partner.


First Published on Sep 1, 2023 10:09 AM

