Malcolm Raphael joins Sideways Consulting as chief growth officer

Malcolm Raphael worked at Bennett Coleman and Co as senior vice president - creative strategy and planning | trade marketing | innovations.

Feb 1, 2024
At Bennett Coleman and Co, Malcolm Raphael joined as the vice president and business head for BrandScope where he created aspirational brands to address market opportunities and plug consumer need gaps.

Advertising agency Sideways Consulting has roped in Malcolm Raphael as chief growth officer. Raphael, previously worked at Bennett Coleman and Co as senior vice president - creative strategy and planning | trade marketing | innovations.

Raphael began his career at Madison DMB&B and has worked across Euro RSCG, UTV Interactive, Fountainhead, Madison Communications, DMA Branding, United Spirits and Brand Capital.

Raphael holds a masters in business administration degree specialising in marketing from NMIMS.


First Published on Feb 1, 2024

