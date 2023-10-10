Marketing cannot be run by pure common sense alone: MullenLowe Lintas's Subbu

“Visionaries make the agency feel like partners. They may pay the bill, but they always respect the fact that we create magic,” said Subramanyeswar S, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group & Chief Strategy Officer - APAC, MullenLowe Global. He also added, “They never miss the fact that both of us have the same objective to create great or effective work that all of us would feel very proud of, work that would make a positive difference in the marketplace for our brand and work that advances the company business. They understand that agencies need to feel inspired and that the best creativity will come through partnership.”

After the super success of YoungGuns, Storyboard18 and Network18 Group are launching The Visionaries. The three-city initiative will bring the focus on Visionaries from the world of brands and the commendable work they have been doing in establishing their organisations as leaders.

The Visionaries is an initiative that recognises the leading lights who have transformed our approach to media, marketing, and advertising. The marquee evening will take place at The Oberoi, Gurugram, on 27th October 2023.

Ahead of the Visionaries celebration, we asked advertising industry leaders to share their views on the impact visionary marketers have on brands, people and businesses as well as the necessary qualities a marketer needs to possess.

“Visionary marketers are strong leaders. They demonstrate the confidence and assertiveness that comes not only out of personality, but from understanding the business dynamics, along with having a command over the field of marketing. When I look at my direct relationship, in the capacity of an agency person, I always felt that these guys are also agency realists,” said Subbu.

Subbu also shared what he thinks are the most important qualities and values a marketer should have and showcase.

He said, “Visionary marketers realize that there will be an unbelievable level of marketing power and influence and can make a big difference. That's what I have always seen. And when joining hands with others in the marketing community and across the entire marketing ecosystem, they make an enormous difference to the society at large. They ship cultural norms, aspirations and role models. They have a huge influence and they feel the need to do things from within. They're also brilliant examples of showing that marketing cannot be run by pure common sense. It takes a fine blend of the art and science of marketing. And there are few people who are keenly sensitive to nuances of feelings and with a gift to articulate the abstract.”

Subbu further pointed out, “Visionary marketers devote a lot of time regularly to read about an emerging topic, take mentoring sessions from subject matter experts, read white papers on potential applications and so on. I have learned a lot from such people. They put great time and effort to stay up to speed and ensure that their partners too are up to speed."

About The Visionaries