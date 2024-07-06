Marketing is a 24x7 industry: Pratik Mazumder, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts

Pratik Mazumder, chief marketing officer, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, believes that since marketing is an industry that never rests and there is a constant demand for new ideas and strategies, ensuring balance and well-being ensures better productivity and flow of creativity. In an interaction with Storyboard18, he explained, “We encourage regular downtime, knowing that true innovation often follows rest and rejuvenation. Allowing employees to disconnect and recharge prevents burnout and enhances their ability to generate fresh and impactful ideas.”

The creator economy has taken the world by storm. Which influencers and trends are you following currently?

There is a whole range of interest across different categories from real estate to fintech and then travel and food. This satiates both my professional learning and personal curiosity.

What marketing-related content do you consume in your free time?

I listen to podcasts on Spotify which are about both self-help as well as marketing and business strategies.

There is a lot of talk about burnout, workplace toxicity and hustle culture. What steps have you taken to avoid the adverse impact of the always-on culture on yourself and your colleagues? What advice would you give to your peers, colleagues and next-gen marketers on this?

Marketing is a 24x7 industry, constantly demanding new ideas and strategies. At Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, we prioritise employee wellbeing and work-life balance, essential for fostering creativity and long-term productivity.

We encourage regular downtime, knowing that true innovation often follows rest and rejuvenation. Allowing employees to disconnect and recharge prevents burnout and enhances their ability to generate fresh and impactful ideas. One of the amazing opportunities that I have is to visit resorts across the country as part of my role.

My advice to peers, colleagues, and future marketers is to prioritise self-care and establish clear boundaries between work and personal life. Immerse yourself in a passion over the weekend, be it carpentry, pottery or fitness. Spend time with your loved ones.

Is there any sport or fitness routine you practice?

I am learning to play tennis and am regular at the gym.

What does your weekend look like?

I like to immerse myself in the culture of the place. Hence, I look forward to attending concerts in the city on weekends. I firmly believe that communicators must immerse themselves in traditional Indian art or any relevant experience that showcases cultural shift—whether it be classical music, dance, or theatre—to truly understand Indian society. This cultural engagement enriches both personal and professional perspectives. Or the weekend could be just a short trip.

What are you watching/streaming this weekend?

I am currently toggling between Diplomat and light-hearted comedy like Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Any work/life hack you swear by?

Make a mental job list of tasks you want to achieve before you hit the office. If you delegate instantly when the thoughts are fresh in your mind, it gives clarity.

What are you reading currently? Any recommendations?

Collective stories by Henry Cecil.

A piece of wisdom you would like to share...