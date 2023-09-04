comScore

Marriott International promotes Khushnooma Kapadia to vice president - marketing

Prior to this, Khushnooma Kapadia was Marriott International’s area director - marketing.

Khushnooma Kapadia started her career at Arther Andersen as senior associate. She has worked with Good Relations India too.

Marriott International has promoted Khushnooma Kapadia to vice president - marketing. Prior to this, she was Marriott International’s area director - marketing.

Kapadia’s core areas of expertise range from brand marketing, brand building, strategic communications, managing strategic alliances, media management, digital, social media marketing to crisis communications.

Kapadia holds a degree in commerce from HR College and a masters in business administration specialising in marketing from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.


