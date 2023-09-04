Marriott International promotes Khushnooma Kapadia to vice president - marketing

Marriott International has promoted Khushnooma Kapadia to vice president - marketing. Prior to this, she was Marriott International’s area director - marketing.
Kapadia started her career at Arther Andersen as senior associate. She has worked with Good Relations India too.
Kapadia’s core areas of expertise range from brand marketing, brand building, strategic communications, managing strategic alliances, media management, digital, social media marketing to crisis communications.
Kapadia holds a degree in commerce from HR College and a masters in business administration specialising in marketing from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.