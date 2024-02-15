McCann Worldgroup elevates Souvik Datta as creative head - West and North

McCann Worldgroup has promoted Souvik Datta as creative head - West and North. He started his career at MullenLowe Lintas Group and went on to work across DDB Mudra Group, TBWA, Contract India, Creativeland Asia and Contract Advertising.
In June 2023, Storyboard18 was the first to report that McCann Worldgroup India had won the global creative mandate of Air India that involves revamping the advertising and communication of the heritage airline brand. The multi-agency pitch process took several months.
The agency would develop a new brand platform and develop a comprehensive range of multi-channel marketing communication.
Prasoon Joshi, CEO and CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and chairman, Asia Pacific, led the pitch alongside a dedicated team of local and global partners.