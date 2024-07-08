            
      Media.Monks India appoints Atif Rahman as head of client relationships

      Previously, Atif Rahman spearheaded the flagship portfolio for Samsung India at Cheil.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 8, 2024 8:24 AM
      During his tenure at Ogilvy, Atif Rahman consolidated the Coca-Cola business under the WPP banner.

      Media.Monks India announced the appointment of Atif Rahman as head of client relationships. Rahman brings more than 21 years of extensive industry experience, having previously spearheaded the flagship portfolio for Samsung India at Cheil. During his tenure at Ogilvy, he consolidated the Coca-Cola business under the WPP banner.

      Robert Godinho, MD India, emphasised the transformative impact of this new addition, stating, “With Atif on board, Media.Monks India is fully charged to deliver tech-first solutions and creative excellence.”

      “Brands and consumers across the market are rapidly adapting to an increasingly social, digital and AI empowered world. Our unique approach is to harness the power of both creativity and technology to enable brands to gain competitive advantage in this dynamic environment. For example, innovations like Monks. Flow leverage AI and data to accelerate efficiencies and increase campaign effectiveness by up to 70 percent,” he added.

      Rahman is the latest addition in a series of leadership investments at Media.Monks India, which began with Robert Godinho named as Managing Director, India earlier this year. Godinho’s new role enabled the integration of the India business under unitary management, bringing together the client-focused service office and the creative tech-focused content hub within his remit.

      Rahman stated, "I'm thrilled to join MediaMonks and be part of this exciting industry evolution. While buzzwords like AI, personalization, and social-first strategies dominate the landscape, the core goals of building strong brands, attracting new consumers, and driving sales remain fundamental. Our task is to adapt to evolving digital interactions and leverage data and AI to demystify challenges, unify work streams, and elevate brand inspiration globally. I look forward to combining creativity, data, media, and technology to revolutionize how brands engage with the world."

      Earlier this year, Media.Monks India named Shouvik Roy to spearhead Business Transformation and elevated the remit of existing talent, including John Paite to Chief Creative Officer and Soven Mandal to Executive Creative Officer.

      Commenting on the strategic significance of the refreshed leadership team, Matthew Godfrey, EVP APAC at Media.Monks, stated, “India is a vital operation, not only for Media.Monks APAC but for the entire global network. It is a key center of excellence for creative, production and technology. The strategic strength that has been assembled in India will be a key asset for the entire network."


      First Published on Jul 8, 2024 8:24 AM

