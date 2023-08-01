Medlife’s Meera Iyer joins SkinQ as CEO and co-founder

SkinQ, a dermatologist formulated, active solutions brand for people with skin of colour, has appointed Meera Iyer as the new chief executive officer and co-founder.

Iyer has over 17 years of leadership experience across domains like FMCG, consumer internet businesses, and verticals like sales, brand and marketing.

Prior to SkinQ, Iyer served as the business unit Head for the RPSG Group (Dr Vaidya’s), where she steered the brand through a post-acquisition phase and readied it for relaunch.

She also served as the CMO and business head (OTC & Private Label, Offline Stores) for Medlife, an online healthcare technology platform, where she played a pivotal role in doubling the business within two years.

Her career includes a tenure as the CMO at BigBasket, during which she significantly expanded the private label business to 25 cities and achieved substantial topline growth. Furthermore, she spent nine years at Unilever, last as the regional brand manager for Dove and Pears.

Chytra V Anand, founder of SkinQ said, “I am thrilled to welcome Meera Iyer as our new CEO and Co-founder. Her exceptional leadership abilities and deep understanding of the consumer internet market, particularly FMCG and personal care products, make her the perfect candidate to lead SkinQ’s growth phase. We both share a vision of providing holistic and effective skincare solutions specifically designed for people with skin of colour. Meera’s expertise will undoubtedly expedite SkinQ’s journey towards a leadership position in the dermo cosmetic industry.”