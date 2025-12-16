Meesho’s blockbuster IPO pushes founder Vidit Aatrey past $1 billion

India’s booming IPO market has minted another billionaire from the new-age startup ecosystem. Meesho co-founder and chief executive Vidit Aatrey has entered the billion-dollar club following the value-focused ecommerce company’s strong stock market debut earlier this month.

Meesho listed on the stock exchanges on December 10, 2025, and its shares have since surged more than 74%, rising to Rs 182 apiece from the issue price of Rs 111. The rally has sharply boosted the wealth of the company’s founders.

Aatrey, who owns 47.25 crore shares—or about 11.1% of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm—now holds shares worth Rs 8,599.5 crore, translating to roughly $1 billion at current exchange rates.

Co-founder and chief technology officer Sanjeev Barnwal has also seen his net worth swell, with his 31.6 crore shares now valued at Rs 5,751.2 crore.

Aatrey, a technologist by training, holds a BTech in electrical engineering from IIT Delhi. He drew total compensation of Rs 5.42 crore in FY25, including Rs 1 crore as variable pay for FY24, according to disclosures.

Meesho’s IPO drew strong investor interest, closing its first day of trade 53% above the offer price. The issue was subscribed 79 times overall, with the retail investor portion booked more than 19 times. The company’s market capitalisation now stands at Rs 82,522.6 crore.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 11:21 AM