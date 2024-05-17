Menaka Menon takes charge as president and managing partner - growth and strategy of DDB Mudra South

DDB Mudra Group elevates Menaka Menon, current National Strategy Head, to take on the role of leading the south office. She will lead operations and strategic thinking for clients based out of the Bengaluru office.

Ranji Cherian who ran and scaled the south office for over 16 years will now lead Client Excellence at the group.

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, said, “We believe that everything we do is built on strong strategic pillars; be it our work or how we do our work. In her new role, Menaka will use her strategic background to add more value to our client’s business, while building a strong culture of creativity in the office. Over the last few years, some of our best work has come from our South office and I’m really excited to work with Menaka to push us to newer heights.”

Menaka Menon said, “I am super excited about this new role and look forward to further strengthening the South operation and building a strong, closely knit team, geared towards creating great work that has the power to move people.”