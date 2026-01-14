Mercedes-Benz to locally build Maybach GLS in India, cuts price by over ₹40 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India will begin local manufacturing of its ultra-luxury Mercedes-Maybach GLS, a move that sharply lowers the vehicle’s price and underscores India’s growing importance in the global luxury automobile market.

Local production of the Maybach GLS has brought its price down from about ₹3.17 crore to ₹2.75 crore, offering Indian buyers a benefit of more than ₹40 lakh. With this step, India becomes only the second country after the United States to manufacture the Maybach GLS locally.

Calling the move a natural progression, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said strong demand from Indian buyers prompted the decision. Speaking in an interview with CNBC TV18, Iyer said India has emerged as one of the brand’s most important markets globally.

“India is now among the top five Mercedes-Maybach markets globally. That clearly shows the affinity customers have for the brand, and localisation helps us directly benefit them on pricing,” Iyer said.

Mercedes-Benz’s India business has increasingly tilted towards high-end luxury vehicles, with cars priced above ₹1.5 crore now accounting for more than 25% of total sales. The company’s top-end vehicle portfolio grew 11% in 2025, making it one of Mercedes-Benz India’s strongest years in revenue terms.

“Top-end vehicles are growing consistently, and customers in this segment want bespoke, personalised products,” Iyer said, adding that local production enables quicker deliveries, while completely built unit (CBU) imports will continue for buyers seeking extensive customisation and enhanced security features.

Mercedes-Benz will follow a dual strategy for the Maybach GLS, offering locally manufactured models for faster turnaround, alongside imported versions aimed at customers with highly specific preferences.

While electric vehicle penetration remains limited in the broader Indian auto market, Mercedes-Benz said luxury EV adoption is accelerating. EVs now account for around 20% of the company’s top-end sales in India, compared with an overall luxury market average of 8–9%.

Public charging infrastructure remains a key concern, particularly for long-distance travel. To address this, the company has rolled out MB.Charge in India, integrating over 9,000 DC charging points into a single ecosystem. Mercedes-Benz also plans to enable in-car charging payments directly from the vehicle’s head unit in future models.

The company reiterated its decision to avoid aggressive discounting, even as the overall luxury car market in India is growing at just 1–2%.

“We have decided not to play the price and discount game. We prioritise residual value and long-term brand integrity over chasing volumes,” Iyer said.

Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz plans to launch 12 new vehicles in India in 2026, spanning internal combustion engines, electric vehicles and new body styles. Among the key launches will be the new CLA, which will serve as the brand’s entry point into EVs in India.

“Products excite markets, and 2026 will be an action-packed year for us,” Iyer added.

