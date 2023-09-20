Meta to introduce Meta Verified, WhatsApp flows and support UPI apps in India

In a virtual address, at the Meta’s Annual Conversations in Mumbai, Mark Zuckerberg, Founder & CEO, Meta announced new WhatsApp features and said, “You're (India is) leading the world in terms of how people and businesses have embraced messaging as the better way to get things done.”

He further said, “We've continued to innovate with our messaging formats, our group chats and broadcast channels. And it's the same focus that we're bringing to how we support businesses, creating simple to use and easy to scale tools so they can connect with their customers in meaningful ways.”

Meta has launched its own payment solution in Brazil and in Singapore. Zuckerberg said that Meta is bringing this service to India. “With payments in India, we're going to support other payment methods as well, including all UPI apps. This is going to make it even easier for people to pay Indian businesses within a WhatsApp chat using whatever method they prefer.” and added, “We're also bringing Meta Verified to businesses using WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook and letting people know that the businesses that they're messaging with are validated and authentic.”