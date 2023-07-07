Microsoft’s president Anant Maheshwari steps down

Anant Maheshwari, who served as the president at Microsoft India has stepped down from his respective role.

Maheshwari is armed with an experience of 25 years and started his career at McKinsey & Company as the engagement manager. From there, he moved to Honeywell where he started off as the director of strategy and business development. He rose to the ranks to hold the role of director/general manager, then managing director for ADI - Asia Pacific, and then for Honeywell Automation India. He then led the multinational conglomerate corporation as the president.

Maheshwari’s resignation comes at a point when the technology corporation is going through a rejig. Irina Ghose, who served as the chief operating officer has been elevated as the managing director for the India region. The previous position of Ghose will be managed by Navtez Bal, who was previously the executive director of public sector.

Venkat Krishnan has been promoted as the executive director of public sector business, previously the executive director of global partner solutions.