Motorola Mobility appoints TM Narasimhan as managing director, Mobile Business Group - India

Motorola Mobility India announced the appointment of T.M Narasimhan as the managing director, for Mobile Business Group - India.

In line with its focus on the Indian smartphone market and the vision to be among the top three smartphone brands, Motorola has strengthened its India leadership team by appointing Narasimhan, to lead the India business; reporting to Prashanth Mani who will continue to be the head of Motorola’s Asia Pacific business.

Narasimhan comes with extensive experience in sales operations, business & financial planning and P&L Management, having held various roles in FMCG, and consumer tech organizations like PepsiCo, Britannia & Samsung.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mani, said, “As we continue our growth story in India, we are excited to welcome T.M. Narasimhan on board. India is a focus market for us in Asia pacific and has been seeing exponential growth over the past few years. We are confident that Narasimhan will play a pivotal role in leading the India team & elevating the business to even greater success.”

Sharing his excitement, Narasimhan said, "I am excited to be a part of the Motorola family and look forward to contributing to the brand's growth journey in India. Motorola has been a pioneer in innovation and has been disrupting the smartphone market in India with its exceptional product strategy, innovative business model and brand prowess. I look forward to building upon the solid foundation that has been laid and taking the India business to new heights while consistently delivering on consumer experience and satisfaction.”

Motorola in India has been consistently growing at a double-digit premium to market over the last year and has grown at 37% Premium to Market in Q2 FY23* despite a flat to declining market, which implies that the brand is acquiring market share rapidly.

Leveraging the premiumization trend in the India, Motorola has disrupted the market with its razr 40 series and edge 40 series this year, growing the premium segment by over 2X^ YoY in H1 FY23-24. The Motorola razr 40 ultra and Motorola razr 40, designed to cater to modern consumers chasing a balanced smartphone experience have been the highest selling foldable proposition on Amazon during Prime Days’ 23~ and the Great Indian Festival'23~.

Further, the Motorola edge 40 and edge 40 neo, the world’s slimmest and lightest IP68 rated phones, have disrupted the premium segment by bringing the perfect combination of flagship design, features and software experiences to Indian consumers.