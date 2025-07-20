            
Motorola Mobility elevates Shivam Ranjan to Global Head of Brand, Motorola

Previously, Shivam Ranjan was the head of marketing for the APAC region.

By  Storyboard18Jul 20, 2025 2:18 PM
Shivam Ranjan began his career at Infosys as a software engineer.

Motorola Mobility has elevated Shivam Ranjan to global head of brand, Motorola. In this new role, Ranjan will oversee the global brand strategy and end to end marketing communication for all products, software and services world-wide.

Previously, Ranjan was the head of marketing for the APAC region.

In a note, he shared, "Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of leading marketing for India and then the broader APAC region. Each chapter has been a remarkable journey—full of learning, growth, and the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to both the brand and the business. I am deeply grateful to my mentor and manager, Prashanth Mani, for his unwavering trust, invaluable guidance, and constant encouragement. His leadership in APAC has been instrumental in shaping my professional path."

He added, "As I now take on the honor of leading the Motorola brand on a global stage, I’m both humbled and excited about what lies ahead. Motorola is an iconic name in the industry, and I look forward to contributing to its continued evolution and global impact."

Ranjan began his career at Infosys as a software engineer, and held stints at Fiberlink, Arshiya International, and Kelvin Cold Chain Logistics.

As the former senior manager - marketing at Samsung Electronics, he developed and executed the 360 degree communication strategy for new service & product launches. He led the end to end communication development and rollout for services and key mobile phone launches, across mass, mid and premium categories.

As the former head of brand and marketing at Airtel Payments Bank, Ranjan was responsible for all brand and marketing activities for Airtel Payments Bank & Airtel Money.

He also managed the annual marketing budget and driving campaigns across ATL/BTL/Digital platforms for driving consumer awareness, consideration and preference for the brand and its various financial products.


First Published on Jul 20, 2025 2:14 PM

