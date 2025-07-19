Neeraj Chopra: Chasing the feeling of flight beyond medals and records

Javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Under Armour managing director Tushar Goculdas, engaged in a conversation with CNBC-TV18. Chopra spoke about his pursuit of the 90-meter mark, the emotional pressure of performing in front of his family, and why he prioritizes consistent growth over chasing records and accolades.

Chopra, who recorded a 90.23-meter throw at the Doha Diamond League in early 2025, reflected during the interview that it took him nearly a decade to reach that milestone. He added that his real goal is to consistently achieve throws in the 92–93 meter range.

For Chopra, 2025 has truly been a remarkable—and, in his own words, a year of “transformation.” He clinched gold medals in both Paris and Ostrava, and delivered an 86.18-meter throw at the Neeraj Chopra Classic, the inaugural international javelin event held in Bengaluru.

During the interview, Chopra also reflected on the intense emotions he experienced while competing in front of his family at the Neeraj Chopra Classic, sharing that he felt he simply could not afford to let them down.

The world champion also emphasized the importance of achieving a “flow state”—a term widely used in elite sports to describe a mental zone of total immersion and peak performance. That flow state is exactly what Chopra is striving for—a space where the mind, rhythm, and technique all align seamlessly.

Chopra, who is working with Czech legend Jan Železný, shared that no major technical changes were made to his form. Instead, the focus has been on refining his rhythm, enhancing relaxation, and improving the fluidity of his run-up.

As the Paris 2026 Olympics draws closer, Chopra remains grounded in the present. For him, records and medals may be fleeting—but it’s the feeling of the flight, that he wants to keep chasing.