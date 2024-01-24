comScore

Netflix film’s chief Scott Stuber to step down

Scott Stuber joined Netflix in 2017 and became the chairman of Netflix film in 2023.

By  Storyboard18Jan 24, 2024 1:28 PM
Scott Stuber began his career at Universal Pictures and then moved to Bluegrass Films.

American subscription-based video streaming service Netflix’s film chief Scott Stuber will depart from the company in March to start his own media company, where he produces TV shows and films of his own, as per reports.

Stuber will continue as global film chairman until the Academy Awards to be held in March, to complete any and all pending projects.

During his stint, he used his connections to establish relationships with filmmakers like Alfonso Cuarón, Spike Lee, Greta Gerwig, Rian Johnson, Jane Campion and Martin Scorsese. Furthermore, under him, Netflix was nominated for Academy Awards for three consecutive years, i.e. from 2020 to 2022.

Stuber began his career at Universal Pictures and then moved to Bluegrass Films.


First Published on Jan 24, 2024 1:28 PM

