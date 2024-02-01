News genre thrives: 6 percent growth in ad volumes surpasses pre-pandemic levels

News genre has recovered from the pandemic driven stress. Advertising expenditure in the genre has exceeded pre-pandemic levels, registering a significant 6 percent growth in 2023 compared to the figures clocked in 2019, according to TAM.

In 2020, the News genre reached its peak at 30 percent growth.

Hindi News claimed the top spot, commanding a significant 19 percent share of the news genre’s ad Volumes in both the years 2023 and 2022. The top 5 sub-genres collectively contributed to approximately 56 percent of the ad Volumes during these periods.

As per the TAM report, the services sector maintained its dominance in 2023, securing the 1st rank, with the food and beverages sector following closely in the 2nd position. Positive rank shifts were observed in the auto, banking/finance/investment, and personal accessories sectors. The top 10 sectors collectively contributed an impressive 80 percent share to the ad Volumes in the News genre.

Within specific categories, retail outlets-jewellers claimed the top spot in 2023, closely followed by cars.'New entrants among the top 10 categories in 2023 included toilet soaps, toilet/floor cleaners, and multiple courses. The top 10 categories collectively held a substantial 26 percent share of the news genre's ad volumes.

Notable trends in specific categories included honey witnessing the highest rise, with a threefold increase in ad secondages during 2023, followed by school. Interestingly, three out of the top 10 categories belonged to the food and beverages sector.

In terms of advertisers, Reckitt Benckiser retained its 1st position, with Hindustan Unilever following closely. New entrants among the top 10 advertisers included Lalithaa Jewellery Mart and Reliance Retail. The top 100 advertisers collectively accounted for a substantial 53 percent share of overall news genre advertising.