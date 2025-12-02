Nothing names Charlie Smith as Chief Brand Officer ahead of 2025 expansion

Nothing has appointed Charlie Smith, currently Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Loewe, as its Chief Brand Officer, with the company stating that he will assume the role in January and report directly to co-founder and Chief Executive Carl Pei. The company said Smith will join its executive team and take charge of global brand, image, marketing, communications and store design as Nothing moves to sharpen its cultural and creative positioning.

As per media reports, the company informed that Carl Pei described Smith as someone who has operated at the intersection of luxury, creativity and technology, adding that Smith has played a central role in building Loewe into one of the most culturally resonant labels among Gen Z worldwide, and said the incoming brand chief is well placed to help Nothing push the boundaries of consumer technology for the next generation.

Smith’s seven-year tenure at Loewe saw the brand experience significant growth, with the house named Lyst’s hottest brand in Q2 2023 and 2024, and again in Q1 2025. During this period, he oversaw high-impact collaborations with Studio Ghibli, On Running and ceramic duo Suna Fujita, alongside Loewe’s viral TikTok-led cultural strategy. He also directed global partnerships that included dressing Rihanna for the Super Bowl and Beyoncé for her world tour, as well as campaigns fronted by Dame Maggie Smith, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Daniel Craig. He has been recognised in Forbes’ 2025 lists of the world’s most entrepreneurial and most influential CMOs.

Reflecting on his departure from Loewe, Smith stated that his seven years at the brand allowed him to work closely with creative director Jonathan Anderson, former CEO Pascale Lepoivre and the wider team, and said he believed the label would continue its strong upward trajectory under Jack and Lazaro as he closes his chapter there. He said he is eager to join Nothing and work with Carl Pei to challenge convention and shape a more creative and culturally connected future for technology, noting that the company’s mission resonates with his belief that tech should be enjoyable, culturally engaged and designed to enhance everyday life rather than distract from it.

Nothing reportedly confirmed that Charlie Smith will take up his new role in January.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 2:20 PM