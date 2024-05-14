            

      Omnicom Media Group appoints Rita Verma as chief talent officer

      Previously, Rita Verma was the head HR - DDB Mudra Group and Interbrand India, Leading - Diversity and Inclusion.

      May 14, 2024
      Rita Verma began her career at market solutions, and went on to work across Career Graph and Willis Towers Watson.

      Rita Verma, who was the head HR - DDB Mudra Group and Interbrand India, Leading - Diversity and Inclusion, has joined Omnicom Media Group as chief talent officer.

      In her previous role, Verma's role was to handle agile and diverse workforce and the development activities around the people to optimise the continuous growth of their talent. She aligned an evolving people strategy with their business strategy to drive transformative change in support of their company growth goals.

      She spearheaded the agency’s stewardship of Omniwomen (an Omnicom initiative to drive the advancement of women to senior leadership roles) and OPEN Pride (an Omnicom initiative for LGBT+ inclusion in the workplace, and in the community at large). Another key aspect of the Diversity & Inclusivity agenda has been the framing of the Gender Neutral Policy to ensure equal opportunity and no discrimination within the organisation.

      Verma began her career at market solutions, and went on to work across Career Graph and Willis Towers Watson.


      First Published on May 14, 2024 9:40 AM

