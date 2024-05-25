Omnicom Media Group elevates Aishwarya Lahiri to associate business director

Aishwarya Lahiri, who led Omnicom Media Group as director - investment, has been elevated to the position of an associate business director.
In her previous role, Lahiri was a part of OMnet, a private marketplace that delivers additional value to clients via proprietary media purchases. She looked into offline media negotiation, buying and maintenance in cross category campaigns for execution efficiency while maintaining tight budgets and campaign objectives.
Lahiri began her career at NDTV and went on to work across McCann Erickson, Ogilvy, Hindustan Times, Mindshare, Lodestar UM, Accenture, and m/SIX.
As a senior media buyer at Lodestar UM, she was a brand media investment custodian for Coca Cola India. She was responsible for multiple monthly, quarterly and annual reports, data analysis and implementation. She looked into evaluation, negotiation, execution and relation building of channel partners.