OnePlus’s Navnit Nakra joins Pine Labs as Chief Revenue Officer

Previously, Navnit Nakra led OnePlus as chief executive officer.

By  Storyboard18Aug 7, 2023 1:16 PM
Navnit Nakra started his career at Citi as manager - risk analytics and credit operations. He rose to the ranks to head the investment banking company as regional lead - e-commerce and looked after the India, Greater China and the Korea region.

Fintech company Pine Labs brings Navnit Nakra on board as chief revenue officer. Prior to this, Nakra led OnePlus as chief executive officer of the India region.

Nakra started his career at Citi as manager - risk analytics and credit operations. He rose to the ranks to head the investment banking company as regional lead - e-commerce and looked after the India, Greater China and the Korea region.

Then, he moved to Apple and his innings at OnePlus began as vice president and chief strategy officer for the India region.


First Published on Aug 7, 2023 1:16 PM

