OpenAI sets sights on India; appoints Rishi Jaitly as senior advisor

By  Storyboard18Dec 11, 2023 10:22 AM
The appointment has hinted at OpenAI’s plans to set up in India to capitalise on the country’s growing market and potential. (Image sourced from Virginia Tech website)

OpenAI, the parent company behind ChatGPT 4 has marked a path towards India. They have roped in Rishi Jaitly as their senior advisor in order to understand India’s growing AI ecosystem, AI regulations, etc, according to a news report.

In his role, Jaitly will bridging the gap between OpenAI and the Indian Government by fostering a strong relationship between them to understand AI policies. The appointment has hinted at OpenAI’s plans to set up in India to capitalise on the country’s growing market and potential.

Jaitly is also the founder of Virginia Tech Institute for Leadership in Technology. The institute offers the world’s first executive degree in humanities.

Jaitly also founded Times Bridge in 2016. Prior to this, he served as VP - South Asia, ME and North Africa before stepping down in 2016. Jaitly also worked as head of public-private partnerships at Google from 2007 to 2009.


First Published on Dec 11, 2023 10:22 AM

