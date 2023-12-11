OpenAI sets sights on India; appoints Rishi Jaitly as senior advisor

OpenAI, the parent company behind ChatGPT 4 has marked a path towards India. They have roped in Rishi Jaitly as their senior advisor in order to understand India’s growing AI ecosystem, AI regulations, etc, according to a news report.

In his role, Jaitly will bridging the gap between OpenAI and the Indian Government by fostering a strong relationship between them to understand AI policies. The appointment has hinted at OpenAI’s plans to set up in India to capitalise on the country’s growing market and potential.

Jaitly is also the founder of Virginia Tech Institute for Leadership in Technology. The institute offers the world’s first executive degree in humanities.