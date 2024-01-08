Oppo India CMO Damyant Singh Khanoria quits the Chinese smartphone maker

Oppo India's chief marketing officer, Damyant Singh Khanoria, has quit the Chinese smartphone maker, Storyboard18 can confirm. Khanoria began his career at Capital Advertising and went on to work across Mudra Communications, Adidas and Apple. His longest stint was with the sportswear major Adidas.

In a previous interview with Storyboard18, we asked Khanoria about the trends he has his eye on. He spoke about a growing emphasis on a unified marketing approach that blends online and offline strategies seamlessly. Consistency in branding, whether it's in the online or offline realm, is vital for establishing and reinforcing brand recognition.

He added, "Social media has a central role in bridging the gap between digital and offline marketing efforts. Encouraging customer interaction through social platforms, offering incentives, and cross-promotions are effective means of achieving this synergy. In addition, combining online analytics with offline customer data provides invaluable insights into the customer journey, thereby boosting marketing strategies."