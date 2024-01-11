Oppo’s Damyant Singh Khanoria joins Sports18 as director - marketing

Damyant Singh Khanoria, who led Oppo India as chief marketing officer, has joined Sports18 as director - marketing. During his stint at Oppo India, he reported to Elvis Zhou, president, Oppo India.
Khanoria began his career at Capital Advertising, and went on to work across Mudra Communications, Adidas and Apple.
On January 12, Oppo Reno 11 Pro and Oppo Reno 11 will see the day of light.
Recently, the cast of ‘Wake Up Sid’, the critically acclaimed film, teamed up for Oppo’s Reno 11 series. The ad starred Konkana Sen Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Namit Das and Shikha Talsania.