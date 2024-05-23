            

      Oriflame appoints Edyta Kurek as first female head in India

      At a recent two-day seminar held at the Jio Centre in Mumbai, Oriflame celebrated the achievements of its existing brand partners while launching a strategic initiative targeting India's vibrant youth.

      By  Storyboard18May 23, 2024 12:56 PM
      Edyta Kurek, Senior Vice President and Head of India and Indonesia, Oriflame

      Oriflame ushers in a new era under the leadership of its first female head in India, Edyta Kurek. The company sets its sights on empowering the next generation with the aim to both financial freedom and wellbeing.

      Edyta Kurek, Senior Vice President and Head of India and Indonesia, Oriflame, spoke about the company's dual-focused strategy, stating "Our social selling model empowers individuals to achieve both wellbeing and financial freedom. We foster micro-entrepreneurship and provide the necessary training and skilling to build successful careers. This approach offers not only flexibility but also acts as a startup builder, equipping individuals with the tools they need to thrive. As part of our strategic transformation, we're placing a strong focus on connecting with young, consumers conscious about their wellbeing. We understand the importance of wellness to today's consumers. By aligning with these trends and values, we create a movement towards sustainable and ethical beauty wellbeing practices that resonate with the youth, offering products that enhance their wellbeing while empowering them to achieve financial freedom."

      Vivek Katoch, Chairman of the Indian Direct Selling Association, highlighted “The significant socio-economic impact of the direct selling industry. In FY 2022-23, the industry achieved a gross national turnover of over Rs. 21,200 Crores and provided self-income opportunities to nearly 86 lakh people, including around 32 lakh women. The industry is increasingly seen as a viable career option, especially for those aged 25 and above, with a 19% growth in this age group compared to FY 2021-22, translating to over 3,300 new entrants daily."


      First Published on May 23, 2024 12:56 PM

