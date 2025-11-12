Oriflame appoints Robert Bensoussan as Chairman

ADVERTISEMENT
Oriflame, the Swedish holistic beauty and wellbeing brand, has announced the appointment of Robert Bensoussan as Chairman of Oriflame Holding Limited and Oriflame Investment Holding PLC, effective upon completion of the company’s comprehensive recapitalisation transaction, which is expected later this year.
Robert Bensoussan brings with him deep expertise in scaling and reshaping premium consumer brands globally. He previously served as CEO of Jimmy Choo, leading its rapid international expansion, and as Chairman of Feelunique.com, where he oversaw its successful sale to Sephora. He has also held board positions at Interparfums and Lululemon, among others. His extensive track record will play a pivotal role in driving Oriflame’s long-term success.
Alexander af Jochnick will continue as a member of the Board and remain actively involved in shaping the company’s future direction. “I am delighted to welcome Robert as Chairman at this pivotal moment for Oriflame,” said Alexander af Jochnick. “Having secured the terms of the recapitalisation, our focus is now on delivering operational transformation and supporting our global community of Beauty Entrepreneurs. The af Jochnick family remains fully committed to Oriflame, and I look forward to working with Robert and the Board as we guide the company through this next chapter.”
Robert Bensoussan commented: “It is a privilege to join Oriflame at a time when the foundations for a sustainable future are being reset. The new investment from the af Jochnick family and long-term investors materially strengthens the company and provides a strong runway for growth. This will enable us to invest further in product innovation and in our Beauty Entrepreneur community, which continues to be at the heart of Oriflame’s success.”
Anna Malmhake, CEO of Oriflame, added: “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in Oriflame’s story. With the recapitalisation providing a stable platform and a de-levered balance sheet, we can now focus on accelerating our transformation plan. I am confident that, with Robert’s experience and the support of the Board, we will continue our legacy of innovation and help our Beauty Entrepreneurs thrive.”
As Oriflame looks ahead, the company remains deeply committed to empowering individuals across India, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, to build meaningful earning opportunities through its inclusive and purpose-driven business model. With a strong belief that great products make good business, Oriflame continues to bridge the worlds of entrepreneurship and beauty, offering a platform where ambition meets opportunity.