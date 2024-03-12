Oscars gets 19.5 million viewers on TV, largest in four years; Full list of winners

The Academy Awards, or Oscars as it is popularly known worldwide, drew its largest TV audience since 2020, according to reports. The big winners were Oppenheimer and Barbie. Walt Disney Co.’s ABC network attracted an audience of 19.5 million viewers, a 4.3 percent increase from last year’s Oscars ceremony.

The 96th edition of the Academy Awards were held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, United States. Cillian Murphy took home the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in "Oppenheimer". The Oscar for the Best Actress was won by Emma Stone for "Poor Things".

Christopher Nolan won his first-ever Academy Award in the Best Director category for his film "Oppenheimer", based on the life of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Robert Downey Jr. also bagged his first Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role of Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss in the 2023 biographical thriller. The Oscar for the Best Supporting Actress went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for "The Holdovers".

The winners

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best Actress: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr, “Oppenheimer”

Best Picture: "Oppenheimer"

Best Animated Short: “War Is Over!”

Best Animated Feature: “The Boy and the Heron”

Best Original Screenplay: “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “American Fiction”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Poor Things”

Best Production Design: “Poor Things”

Best Costume Design: “Poor Things”

Best International Feature: "The Zone of Interest"

Best Visual Effects: “Godzilla Minus One”

Best Film Editing: “Oppenheimer”

Best: Documentary (Short Subject): “The Last Repair Shop”

Best Documentary Feature: “20 Days in Mariupol”

Best Cinematography: “Oppenheimer”

Best Short Film (Live Action): “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best Sound: “The Zone of Interest”

Best Score: “Oppenheimer”