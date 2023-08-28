P&G India makes Mukta Maheshwari its CMO; Sharat Verma gets a new role

Procter & Gamble India, maker of brands like Ariel, Whisper, and Gillette, has announced the appointment of Mukta Maheshwari as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) effective September 1, 2023.

Along with leading the Marketing function, Maheshwari will also head the fabric care category for P&G India. She brings with her a rich work experience of over two decades. She joined P&G in 2007 in Singapore and has since worked across five brands across thre different countries. Prior to assuming her new role as the CMO and Fabric care category head, Maheshwari served as the vice president, Fabric Enhancers in the ASEAN region, based out of Singapore and was instrumental in delivering double digit top and bottom line for Downy in ASEAN. This was enabled by, among multiple other aspects, the launch of Downy Natural Essential oil scents range, which was spearheaded by her.

Speaking about her new role, Maheshwari, said, “I am thrilled to kickstart the next phase of my journey with P&G and coming back to India, after having the opportunity to work across multiple roles in the region, including Singapore and Philippines. P&Gs philosophy of touching and improving lives truly resonates with me, and I am glad that my new role will enable me to continue aspiring to positively impact our consumers, communities, and people. India continues to be an important market for P&G globally, as we continue to delight the consumers with our superior brands. These are exciting times, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of P&G in India, together with our people who are the backbone of this resilient and empowered organization.”

Maheshwari is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and holds a degree in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology.

Maheshwari takes over from Sharat Verma in the role, who has been elevated as the senior vice president, Fabric Care for P&G India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) and will spearhead the efforts based out of Dubai. Under Sharat’s leadership over the last 4 years, P&G has stepped up on its brand building efforts, leading many innovative solutions and campaigns that are not just a force for growth, but also a force for good. This is reflected not just in the growth of the brands, but also multiple external recognition – national and global - that the brands have garnered over the years on iconic initiatives like Ariel #ShareTheLoad, Whisper #KeepGirlsInSchool, etc.