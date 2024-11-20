            

      Paytm Payments Bank appoints Manish Kumar as CHRO

      Manish Kumar began his career at Reliance Capital as vice president - human resources, and went on to work across Alkem Laboratories, IDFC Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, RBS, Ziqitsa Health Care, Poonawalla Corp, and CIEL.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 20, 2024 10:53 AM
      Before joining Reliance Capital, Manish Kumar had worked with ICICI Bank at Mumbai as Chief Manager, Mannesmann Demag (Indomag Steel Technology Limited) at Delhi as Manager and with Kodak India Limited at Delhi as Officer- Personnel & Administration.

      Manish Kumar, who led UBI Services as chief people officer, has joined Paytm Payments Bank as chief human resources officer.

      Beyond his expertise in HR, Kumar demonstrates a keen interest in areas such as Diversity & Inclusion, Governance & Risk. He serves as a Director on the board of a social enterprise and as an board observer in healthcare company.


