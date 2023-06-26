Paytm appoints Oppo's Amit Midha as AVP of Marketing

Amit Midha has recently joined Paytm as the Associate Vice President of Marketing. Prior to this, Midha spent nearly four years at Oppo, where he held the position of Head of Digital and Social Media.
In a LinkedIn post, Midha announced “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Associate Vice President Marketing at Paytm! Happy to get opportunity to make #HarPaymentDigital and contribute to making #paytm active voice on social media to help connect people with the mainstream economy.”
Midha who comes with an experience of 15 years has also been associated with Daiko, McCann and Wundermann.