Paytm’s independent director Manju Agarwal resigns

Independent director Manju Agarwal resigned from Paytm Payments Bank, just days after the fintech company had restrictions imposed on its operations by Reserve Bank India (RBI).

Manju Agarwal had a 34 year stint at the State Bank of India, and rose to the ranks as the deputy managing director (digital banking and new businesses).

Then, she worked across Jio Payments Bank, IFFCO Kisan Finance. She is also an independent director at Hinduja Leyland Finance, Vistaar Financial Services, IndiaIdeas.com, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Polycab, Switch Mobility, CMS Infosytems and Glenmark Life.

During her stint at SBI, she conceptualised and launched YONO, SBI’s digital bank, financial superstore and online marketplace. She led SBI’s partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd to set up Jio Payments Bank Ltd.