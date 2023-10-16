Pocket FM appoints Vivek Bhutyani as vice president - content marketing

Audio series platform Pocket FM announced the appointment of Vivek Bhutyani as the vice president of content marketing. Bhutyani's experience spans across various industries, including media, telecom, retail, and edtech.

Prior to Pocket FM, Bhutyani was a part of the Vedantu leadership team. He was drove organic growth for Vedantu, where he used to lead the entire YouTube strategy and growth.

Bhutyani said, "I am truly exhilarated to join the Pocket FM team and especially excited for the 0 to 1 journey that we are undertaking on organic content marketing. I see immense potential in the serialised audio streaming space, driven by audio series and believe that we can reshape the way audiences consume content in this segment globally. Pocket FM's commitment towards pioneering a new category with audio series, along with fostering a vibrant creator community and delivering outstanding content, aligns perfectly with my ambition to create a solid foundation for the organic growth funnels via our own content and IPs. Exciting times ahead!"

At Pocket FM, Bhutyani will work closely with Rohan Nayak, co-founder and chief executive officer and Lalit Gangwar, VP - international growth to drive the international growth charter.

Commenting on his appointment, Gangwar said, “Vivek’s experience and vision are expected to be instrumental in elevating Pocket FM's position in the audio entertainment space. His passion for results, inclination to challenge the status quo, and proven ability to lead high-performing teams will be driving forces that align perfectly with Pocket FM's mission to deliver high-quality, engaging audio content to audiences worldwide.”