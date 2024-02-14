Polycab India's chief marketing officer Nilesh Malani moves on

comScore

Feb 14, 2024
Polycab India's Chief Marketing Officer Nilesh Malani has moved on from the company after three and a half years. "Today I end my fantastic journey with Polycab India Limited after 3.5yrs, as I write this post a wave of mixed emotions washes over me," he announced on LinkedIn.

Malani implied that he will be joining a new workplace soon: "There is a lot of excitement as I embark on a new journey in a new role soon."

"It’s a bittersweet emotional moment as I leave behind a fabulous marketing team whom I will miss dearly. At Polycab I got many amazing opportunities over past 3 years to work on repositioning the brand in consumer and B2B space," he wrote about his time at the organization.

The marketing and sales leader has previously worked with JSW Steel as its Head of Marketing. He has also worked with Castrol and Asian Paints previously.


