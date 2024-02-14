Polycab India's chief marketing officer Nilesh Malani moves on

Polycab India's Chief Marketing Officer Nilesh Malani has moved on from the company after three and a half years. "Today I end my fantastic journey with Polycab India Limited after 3.5yrs, as I write this post a wave of mixed emotions washes over me," he announced on LinkedIn.

Malani implied that he will be joining a new workplace soon: "There is a lot of excitement as I embark on a new journey in a new role soon."

"It’s a bittersweet emotional moment as I leave behind a fabulous marketing team whom I will miss dearly. At Polycab I got many amazing opportunities over past 3 years to work on repositioning the brand in consumer and B2B space," he wrote about his time at the organization.