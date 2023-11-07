Polycab partners with Posterscope India to launch its latest campaign

Polycab India Limited, one of the fastest-growing FMEG companies and India’s largest wire and cable manufacturer, in collaboration with Posterscope, unveiled its latest campaign. The campaign showcased the brand’s renewed brand identity, further reflecting on its vision of ‘Connecting all to a brighter future’. Through this campaign, Polycab aimed to give its audiences a fresh perspective on the brand, emphasizing its diverse array of products and reiterating its commitment to Innovation, Technology, Safety, and Sustainability.

In order to further strengthen the brand's presence, Posterscope, an OOH (Out-of-Home) specialist agency from Dentsu India, used a combination of traditional and modern digital media at premium inventory and specifically picked high-impact locations. The agency strategically selected significant arterial routes, junctions, routes to airports, electrical zones, and industrial areas. These locations were not only concentrated in major cities but also were established across India to maximize the frequency and effectiveness of the campaign.

Furthermore, the brand embraced the latest media trend in the city – Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) to establish a strong connection with its target audience. Polycab showcased a captivating 3D creative on the digital screens in Chembur RCF, Mumbai. It is pertinent to note here that the brand is among the Indian companies that displayed anamorphic content on a cluster of sites.

Speaking on the campaign, Imtiyaz Vilatra, MD, Posterscope India said, “In a fiercely competitive category, it becomes imperative to rise above the noise. The rejuvenation of the Polycab brand provided us with the opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of DOOH and immersive media. We take pride in our ability to deliver a campaign of such grandeur."