Pranav Kapur joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as VP of Account Management

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, part of Publicis Groupe India, on Monday announced that it has appointed Pranav Kapur as vice president, account management. He joins the agency from BBDO Worldwide where he was serving as associate vice president.

Kapur will report to Atin Wahal, executive director at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, and play a key role in spearheading the development of brand and business solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Wahal says, “We are delighted to have him onboard at such a high point, marked with great wins and amazing work by the agency. I believe Pranav will perfectly align with our core belief of ‘Our Clients’ Business is our Business,’ as he aims to become a valuable business partner to our clients. His extensive experience across various categories and domains will undoubtedly benefit our clients tremendously.”

With around 15 years of experience, Kapur has worked on creating brand solutions across industries such as Automobile, BFSI, Alcobev, and FMCG. He has worked on brands like Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki Motorcycles, Ford India, Videocon, HDFC ERGO, Jack Daniels, and KFC. In his career, he has worked with agencies such as Ogilvy & Mather, Rediffusion, Hakuhodo Percept, Dentsu Creative Impact as well as Videocon Industries.