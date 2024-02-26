comScore            

Prega News launches #SheCanCarryBoth campaign ahead of International Women’s Day

The video features Pooja Gor as Meenal, a dedicated teacher in the final weeks of her pregnancy.

By  Storyboard18Feb 26, 2024 3:43 PM
Mankind Pharma’s pregnancy testing kit brand Prega News has released a new video campaign titled #SheCanCarryBoth leading up to International Women’s Day on March 8th.

The campaign video featuring Pooja Gor as Meenal, a dedicated teacher in the final weeks of her pregnancy highlights and celebrates women who gracefully balance their professional and personal responsibilities.

Despite her condition, Meenal is seen committed to the education of her students. She selflessly provides extra classes and support to the weaker 12th grade students to help them pass their upcoming board exams. While the rest of the school staff might have written off the children who fail their exams, with some even suggesting Meenal focus on her own unborn child, she carries on because after all, these are her children too.

“With #SheCanCarryBoth, we wanted to showcase an inspiring woman who embodies strength, compassion and purpose in playing her dual roles as an educator and mother-to-be,” said Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President, Sales and Marketing Head of Mankind’s Consumer Business Unit.

“Meenal's story reflected the quiet struggles of women everywhere who balance professional expectations and personal duties with grace,” he added.

The #SheCanCarryBoth video aims to entertain and inspire viewers while highlighting important social issues.


