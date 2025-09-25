Priya Sachdev Kapur demands NDA from Rani Kapur, Karisma Kapoor’s children in ₹30,000 cr Sunjay Kapur inheritance dispute

ADVERTISEMENT
The dispute over the estate of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has returned to the Delhi High Court, where his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, has asked that family members sign a confidentiality agreement before details of his assets are disclosed.
In a petition filed this week, as per reports, Kapur said a nondisclosure agreement was necessary to ensure “cybersecurity” and to address other security concerns. The request follows an earlier directive from the court requiring her to disclose Kapur’s personal assets.
Kapur told the court that she was prepared to submit the asset details in a sealed cover, but only if Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, and his two children from his second marriage — Samaira and Kiaan, whose mother is the actress Karisma Kapoor — signed the agreement. The couple married in 2003 and divorced in 2014.
The hearing is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m.
Kapur, who served as chairman of the auto components supplier Sona Comstar and was president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, died last year after a bee sting during a polo match in Britain. His widow was recently inducted into the executive committee of the association, a move industry insiders described as reinforcing her role in the sector.
At stake is an estate estimated at ₹30,000 crore. Kapur is the sole beneficiary of a will that Kapur’s mother, sister and children with Kapoor have challenged in court. They allege the will is forged, arguing that it unlawfully excludes the children. Kapur has rejected those claims, saying the will is valid and noting that Samaira and Kiaan had already received ₹1,900 crore through a family trust.