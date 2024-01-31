comScore

Publicis Groupe's L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Balakrishna Gajelli as executive creative director

Previously, Balakrishna Gajelli has worked with FCB Ulka, BBDO India and Leo Burnett India.

With over 17 years of experience encompassing art, design, branding & creative direction in advertising, Gajelli has crafted creative communications for brands such as P&G, VISA, Bumble, Johnson's Baby, Pillsbury, Amul, Tata Salt, Tata Indicom, Idea Mobile, ITC Foods, Crompton, and many others.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Balakrishna Gajelli as its executive creative director. He will be based in the agency’s Mumbai office and report to Kartik Smetacek, Chief Creative Officer at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Commenting on his appointment, Kartik Smetacek, chief creative officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, “This will be the second time I’m working with Bala. He’s a solid thinker, a talented designer and a trustworthy individual. In recent years, he’s also gained a lot of experience with non-traditional work, working on some on India’s most awarded campaigns. It’s fantastic to have him be part of our team.”

Bala added, “I have great respect for L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s creative, authentic, and brandcentric approach so I am thrilled to be part of this organisation. It’s great to work with Kartik again, and the agency’s vibrant culture and uplifting environment are plus points. I’m enthusiastic about becoming a valued member of this team and family, contributing to an exhilarating new phase for L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, and nurturing my professional development. I eagerly anticipate leveraging the insights gained from my previous stints and experiences to craft meaningful and innovative advertising and marketing solutions for our clients."

His work has won the highest honours at Cannes Lions, Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, LIA, WARC, New York Festival, AdFest, SpikesAsia, APAC Effies & Abby.


