Puneet Chandok to lead Microsoft’s India operations

Microsoft has announced Puneet Chandok’s appointment as corporate vice president of Microsoft India and South Asia effective September 1. He will assume the operational responsibilities from Anant Maheshwari.

Chandok will oversee the integration of Microsoft’s businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The company says that he will further boost the company’s presence in the region, while deepening its focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach with generative AI at its core.

Ahmed Mazhari, president Microsoft Asia says, “Puneet has a strong track record of building and growing technology businesses and leveraging technology to deliver impact and change. As we embrace an AI-led future, Puneet’s leadership will play a vital role in ensuring Microsoft’s ongoing success in South Asia, and I extend my thanks to Anant Maheshwari for setting us on a growth path.”

Chandok joins Microsoft from AWS, where he led the company’s India and South Asia business, working closely with enterprises, digital businesses, startups, and SMBs to help them reduce technical debt, bring in agility, and innovate.

Commenting on his appointment, Chandok says, “I am inspired by Microsoft’s mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As India expands its own digital public infrastructure, I believe that this mission is more relevant here than ever before, and I am thrilled to be joining the One Microsoft team to make this mission a reality.”

Prior to this, Chandok was a partner at McKinsey in India and Asia, and also held senior regional and global roles in IBM. Puneet holds a master’s in business administration (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, a bachelor’s degree in commerce, and diplomas in Computer Programming, Networking, and High-level Computer Systems.

Speaking about his seven-year long stint at Microsoft Anant Maheshwari says that Microsoft India team has created a strong foundation of trust and entrepreneurial business models.