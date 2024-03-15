Punit Goenka announces acceptance of Nitin Mittal’s resignation in internal mail

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), today announced the strategic changes in the Technology and Data vertical, implemented by its MD and CEO Punit Goenka, under the guidance of the Company’s Board.

In an internal memo, Goenka announced the resignation of Nitin Mittal.

Amrit Thomas, responsible for Data Science, Kishore Krishnamurthy, responsible for Engineering, Bhushan Kolleri, responsible for Product and Vishal Somani, responsible for Enterprise and Content Technology; on an interim basis, will report into Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses and Platforms.

Under the guidance of the Board and in line with the strategic approach undertaken by Goenka, steps are being implemented to build a new lateral structure that lays a sharper emphasis on accountability and results.

The steps taken by the Goenka are aimed towards achieving a cost-effective structure, optimising the resources and maintaining a sharp focus on quality, enabling continued success for the long-term growth of the Company.

“This step is in line with our aim to optimise resource allocation and enhance productivity. Our three-pronged approach centred around - frugality, optimisation and a sharp focus on quality is aimed towards enhancing our EBITDA margins to industry-beating levels and sustained growth for the future,” Goenka said in the internal mail.