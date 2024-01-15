Rahul Vengalil moves on from Everest Brand Solutions

Rahul Vengalil, who led Everest Brand Solutions as executive director, has moved on from his role.
Vengalil, who began his career at Technofirst, has worked in companies like IT’s Life, Diligent Media Corporation, Interactive Avenues, Isobar and What Clicks.
His expertise spans across marketing disciplines, including performance marketing, brand marketing, communication, analytics, social media marketing, and influencer marketing.
He holds a bachelors' degree in mechanical engineering from Government Engineering College, Thrissur.