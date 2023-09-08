comScore

RBI approves Dipak Gupta's appointment as interim chief of Kotak Mahindra Bank

Gupta, who wears a lot of hats at the bank as head of IT, cyber security, customer experience and business intelligence, served as the joint managing director earlier.

By  MoneycontrolSep 8, 2023 9:38 AM
Till a new CEO comes on board, Dipak Gupta will carry out the duties of the chief executive officer. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Dipak Gupta as the interim managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank for two months. Gupta, who wears a lot of hats at the bank as head of IT, cyber security, customer experience and business intelligence, served as the joint managing director earlier.

Gupta’s association with Kotak dates back to 1999 when he joined as an executive director of Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd (KMFL) and has played a key role in building the retail business of the bank even before Kotak got the banking licence in 2003.

Gupta completed engineering in electronics from Banaras Hindu University in 1983 and went on to pursue a post-graduate diploma in management from IIM Ahmedabad in 1985.


First Published on Sep 8, 2023 9:38 AM

