Rediffusion appoints Dipty Gurjar to lead Bombay client servicing function

Previous to Rediffusion, Gurjar has worked in India with agencies such asThe Womb, Leo Burnett, Havas Media (earlier known as Euro RSCG) etc. and agencies like Chameleon and Impact in Australia.

By  Storyboard18Aug 4, 2023 9:34 AM
Gurjar with over 15 plus years of experience across India and Australia; having worked on a varied brand categories.

Independent homegrown advertising firm Rediffusion announced the appointment of Dipty Gurjar as vice president and client servicing head of Bombay.

“Leading clients in Mumbai is a big responsibility. With her diverse experience, I am sure Dipty will add value to the agency’s largest office,” says Kalyani Srivastava, joint president of Rediffusion.

Previous to Rediffusion, Gurjar has worked in India with agencies such asThe Womb, Leo Burnett, Havas Media (earlier known as Euro RSCG) etc. and agencies like Chameleon and Impact in Australia. She has also successfully run her own small boutique ad agency for about 10 years.

She holds a Masters degree in advertising communication from Edith Cowan University, Perth, Australia. She comes with over 15 plus years of experience across India and Australia; having worked on different brand categories. She has also been involved in creative campaigns for brands including HDFC Mutual Fund, Matter Motor Works, Irasva Jewelry, NCPA, Viacom18, Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nexa, Mahindra Finance, HPCL, Cisco and Gloria Jeans coffee among others.

Talking about her new role Gurjar says, “Rediffusion has great heritage as an agency. I am happy to be working with a high adrenaline team here. My experience, both globally and in India, will hopefully help me make a mark with our clients. Look forward to some great campaigns and winning strategies.”


First Published on Aug 4, 2023 9:34 AM

