Rediffusion appoints Dipty Gurjar to lead Bombay client servicing function

Independent homegrown advertising firm Rediffusion announced the appointment of Dipty Gurjar as vice president and client servicing head of Bombay.

“Leading clients in Mumbai is a big responsibility. With her diverse experience, I am sure Dipty will add value to the agency’s largest office,” says Kalyani Srivastava, joint president of Rediffusion.

Previous to Rediffusion, Gurjar has worked in India with agencies such asThe Womb, Leo Burnett, Havas Media (earlier known as Euro RSCG) etc. and agencies like Chameleon and Impact in Australia. She has also successfully run her own small boutique ad agency for about 10 years.

She holds a Masters degree in advertising communication from Edith Cowan University, Perth, Australia. She comes with over 15 plus years of experience across India and Australia; having worked on different brand categories. She has also been involved in creative campaigns for brands including HDFC Mutual Fund, Matter Motor Works, Irasva Jewelry, NCPA, Viacom18, Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nexa, Mahindra Finance, HPCL, Cisco and Gloria Jeans coffee among others.