Rohit Malkani and Kartik Smetacek are L&K Saatchi & Saatchi's new chief creative officers

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, a part of Publicis Groupe India, has elevated Kartik Smetacek and Rohit Malkani, its Joint national creative directors, to the roles of chief creative officers (CCOs). The duo will continue reporting to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide India.

As CCOs, both Smetacek and Malkani, will guide L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s creative vision, drawing from their understanding of the evolving media landscape.

Smetacek and Malkani joined L&K Saatchi & Saatchi in 2014 and 2016, respectively, as executive creative directors and were later promoted to Joint National Creative Directors in 2019.

Commenting on the development, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide India said, “Kartik and Rohit have been true partners to me in every way over the last few years. They have been integral members of our leadership team, aligned with the vision for our agency and its product in the country. They have contributed significantly to the agency’s evolution. The last few years at the agency have been marked by creative renaissance and strong business growth. Now, as we embark into the next phase of our journey, with bigger goals and ambition, the nucleus of powerful leadership at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, with Kartik & Rohit as CCOs and Snehasis as CSO, will play an even more significant role.”

“Over the last few years, we’ve been on a journey of transformation as an agency, especially when it comes to our product. This elevation for Rohit and myself further underlines that commitment. Our internal creative excellence programme ‘Go One Better’ is backed by the entire agency, across departments, and the outcomes are evident. Needless to add, our mission is only half achieved, and I look forward to the many milestones ahead,” said Smetacek.