Rolls-Royce to shed thousands of jobs in cost-cutting drive: Report

Rolls-Royce will sack between 2,000-2,500 employees, which is roughly 6% of the company's total workforce

By  Storyboard18Mar 26, 2025 11:31 AM
Rolls-Royce underlying operating profits rose 55% to £2.5 billion in 2024

British jet engine maker Rolls-Royce is poised to cut thousands of jobs under the leadership of Tufan Erginbilgic as the CEO streamlines the company's operations to meet the demand for aircraft engines.

According to a report by The Straits Times, Rolls-Royce will sack between 2,000-2,500 employees, which is roughly 6% of the company's total workforce. The latest job cuts will target senior management roles as well, the English Daily said citing sources.

Notably, about 50% of the Rolls Royce employees work in Britain, while 11,000 work in Germany and 5,500 are based in the US. Previously, during the Covid pandemic, Rolls-Royce announced a similar move when aircraft were grounded across the globe.

CEO Erginbilgic, who became the CEO of Rolls Royce in 2023, has brought in consultants to advise him on streamlining the organization. The company’s valuation has soared nearly eightfold during his tenure.

Rolls-Royce's manufacturing operations range from civil aviation to fighter jet engines and nuclear reactors for submarines.

The company's underlying operating profits rose 55% to £2.5 billion in 2024 as the demand for large aircraft like the Airbus A350, for which Rolls-Royce is the sole supplier has reignited.

The underlying sales of the company stood at £17.8 billion in 2024, up 15% year-on-year. It generated £2.4 billion in cash, almost double the previous year.

Rolls Royce earns money based on aircraft hours of use as it makes engines for commercial aircraft. In 2024, the number of hours flown by Rolls-Royce engines on passenger jets surpassed 2019 levels for the first time. Rolls Royce supplies engines to Airbus and Boeing. It is also considering a return to the single-aisle planes--a lucrative market for jet engines.


First Published on Mar 26, 2025 11:30 AM

