S4 Capital's Media.Monks designates Robert Godinho as managing director- content for India

Media.Monks, operating under S4 Capital, has promoted Robert Godinho to the position of Managing Director of Content India, where he will lead efforts in creative innovation driven by AI and the talent pool available. Godinho, previously in charge of Media.Monks' production hub in India, will now have broader responsibilities overseeing all operations in his new role.

Poran Malani, the Director of Media.Monks India, will be departing from the company.

Bruno Lambertini, Co-CEO, of the Content practice, commented : “As one of the fastest growing markets in APAC, and indeed the world, we view India as an important strategic part of our own growth. The Media.Monks India business is also a hub for creative innovation, so it is well placed to help businesses harness the huge potential of AI, now. The new era for the India business, under the stewardship of Robert Godinho, is rooted in putting these capabilities into the hands of brands, be that hyper-personalisation, workflow automation or virtual production.”