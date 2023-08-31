SAMCO Group onboards Prashant Gupta as RankMF's national sales head

SAMCO Group has appointed Prashant Gupta as the new national sales head at RankMF. This strategic move comes as a testament to SAMCO Group's commitment to innovation and excellence in the realm of mutual fund distribution and wealth creation.

Gupta has held pivotal positions at mutual fund firms, including Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF) and ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd (ICICI Pru). His notable achievements encompass orchestrating impactful strategies in the North Zone and spearheading operations in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa at ABSLMF.

Jimeet Modi, co-founder & chief executive officer of SAMCO Group, remarked, "We're thrilled to welcome Mr. Gupta as our National Sales Head. His wealth of experience and innate leadership prowess will undoubtedly bolster our team's capabilities. Prashant's strategic insights are unparalleled, making him a pivotal addition."

Ulhas Joshi, CEO of Rank MF, expressed his confidence in Mr. Gupta's appointment, stating, "Prashant’s remarkable track record in expanding market presence and driving growth, showcases his expertise in the field. As he takes on the responsibility of leading our sales efforts, we are confident that his contributions will propel us to new heights of success."

A graduate from Mumbai University with a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering, Gupta further fortified his expertise by earning the title of Chartered Wealth Manager from the American Academy of Financial Management.